CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WTVO) — A 24-year-old Rockford woman is recovering after being shot while visiting Champaign as she sat in her car.

According to the Champaign Police Department, at 10:39 p.m. on New Years Eve, officers were called to the 2400 block of N. Neil Street for a report of shots fired.

While they were at the scene, the victim arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to her leg.

The woman told police she was seated in her car when she heard multiple gunshots.

Police later found bullet holes in a nearby building and the victim’s car.

Authorities said the woman suffered a non-life-threatening injury. The suspect in the shooting has not been apprehended.

Police have asked for witnesses or video footage from surrounding businesses to help them identify the shooter.