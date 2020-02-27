Rockford woman surprised as deployed husband makes it home in time for birth of twins

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Right before going into labor, an expectant Rockford mom got a pleasant surprise when her deployed husband joined her in the delivery room.

Ashley Pena Torres found out about her surprise pregnancy shortly after receiving the news that her husband was set to deploy into the Armed Forces.

About two months later, doctors told her she was having twins.

Ashley said she wasn’t expecting her husband to be able to make it home in time for the birth of their babies, but she got a surprise when he called her from the plane ride home and made it back in time.

She says for other women headed into the delivery room alone, “Reach out to other women in the group, the units. There’s a lot of family within the military out there. Use those connections and help yourself through that.”

Since the twins came a little early, Ashley says her husband will get to spend even more time with their newborn baby boys.

