ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford woman has taken a plea deal after a man is kidnapped, stripped naked and beaten.

Kyla Lee, 18, pled guilty to Mob Action on Tuesday. The kidnapping charge against her was dismissed.

A judge sentenced Lee to spend 180 days in jail, with credit for 64 days. She will also be on probation for two years.

Lee and four others were charged after the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office said that a group kidnapped a man back in June. The victim told deputies that he was caught at a house on Nina Terrace, off W. State Street, with Allen Hawkins’ girlfriend.

Hawkins is charged with Attempted Murder. He is due back in court next month with the rest of the group.