Rockford woman to appear on ‘Naked and Afraid’ this Sunday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford’s Jessica Cornellier will be testing her limits on an episode of the Discovery Channel’s “Naked and Afraid” this Sunday.

Cornellier, a graduate of Harlem High School, was shipped off to the Philippines to film the episode.

“Naked and Afraid” is a reality show in which contestants, one man and one woman, are given the task to survive naked in the wilderness for 21 days.

According to 97ZOK’s Steve Shannon Show, Cornellier is a native of Beloit but lives in Rockford, and works at Murphy’s Pub.

Jessica’s episode airs this Sunday at 7 p.m.