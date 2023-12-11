ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford woman who fatally stabbed a man during a domestic battery will not face charges.

State’s Attorney J. Hanley has declined to press charges against the woman, according to a Monday press release.

The incident occurred on June 23 in the 2200 block of 19th Avenue. At the scene, Rockford Police reportedly found a male victim, identified as Roger Penie, 33, suffering from a stab wound. Penie was transported to a local hospital where he died.

An investigation revealed that Penie began beating the victim before the stabbing. He reportedly struck her multiple times and pulled her across the apartment by her hair before the stabbing. Penie reportedly had a prior history of domestic battery involving the victim.

Investigators say the woman grabbed a knife off a table and stabbed Penie once in the back. In a meeting with detectives a few days later, bruising and scratch marks were observed on the victim’s body.

Rockford Police determined that the woman was justified in the use of force and that charges were not warranted against her.