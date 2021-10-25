Rockford woman arrested after narcotics found with child in car

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford women was arrested Sunday after a large amount of drugs were found in her car, which had a 2-year-old child in it.

Rockford Police SCOPE officers reportedly conducted a traffic stop in the 3000 block of Jacqueline Court around 6:55 p.m. Upon stopping the vehicle, officers witnessed the driver throw several baggies out of the passenger window.

Officers located 70 Ecstasy pills, over 47 grams of crack cocaine and United States Currency.

Rrionna Brocks, 23, was charged with Possession of Ecstasy with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Crack Cocaine with Intent to Deliver and Child Endangerment.