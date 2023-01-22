ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — People from the stateline were up in Madison, Wisconsin on Sunday for the National Women’s March.

They met at Rock Valley College in the morning, braving the cold and snow, to decorate their cars. The caravan then left for Madison.

Organizers explained the reason for the rip.

“It’s in Madison this year because there are two Wisconsin Supreme Court seats up for election this year, so if we can get some pro-choice candidates there, we can possibly flip the abortion ban,” said Sarah Loos, secretary of Women’s March Rockford.