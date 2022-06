ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Fed up with the violence around the country and closer to home, a local community group wants to come up with solutions.

The League of Women Voters of Greater Rockford will host a gun violence prevention forum. The public can share their ideas with a panel that includes the mayor, the Rockford police chief and the Winnebago County state’s attorney.

It will be held Tuesday at Second First Church, 318 N. Church St., from 6-8 p.m.