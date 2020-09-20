Rockford women’s group honors Ruth Bader Ginsburg

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The nation continues to mourn Supreme Court Justice Ruther Bader Ginsburg, who passed away Friday night. Vigils honoring her achievements haven taken place across the country, including here in the Stateline.

Members of Women’s March Rockford gathered outside the U.S. District Court building in Rockford Saturday evening.

Supporters wore RGB apparel, lit candles in her memory, and spoke about the Supreme Court Justice’s legal and cultural contributions to American life.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

