Rockford women’s group raising operational funds with online auction

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — COVID-19 has forced the cancellation of countless fundraisers across the Stateline, which non-profit organizations rely on that funding in order to stay in operation.

WomanSpace in Rockford is taking its money-raising efforts online with an auction called “Auctioning in Place for WomanSpace.”

The funds will help support programs aimed at “empowering women to become creative, confident and impactful leaders,” according to WomanSpace director of development and marketing, Hannah Warren.

“Planning this auction has been an incredible experience, because so many businesses and individuals have been incredibly generous and really come together to help us during these challenging times. It just shows how rich the local Rockford community really is,” Warren said.

The auction runs from August 1st through the 8th.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

