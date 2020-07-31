Rockford women’s group raising operational funds with online auction

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — COVID-19 has forced the cancellation of countless fundraisers across the Stateline, which non-profit organizations rely on that funding in order to stay in operation.
WomanSpace in Rockford is taking its money-raising efforts online with an auction called “Auctioning in Place for WomanSpace.”
The funds will help support programs aimed at “empowering women to become creative, confident and impactful leaders,” according to WomanSpace director of development and marketing, Hannah Warren.
“Planning this auction has been an incredible experience, because so many businesses and individuals have been incredibly generous and really come together to help us during these challenging times. It just shows how rich the local Rockford community really is,” Warren said.
The auction runs from August 1st through the 8th.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Illinois university will change floor names at dormitory
- ‘America’s frontline doctor’ faces backlash over COVID-19 treatment claims
- Police: Loves Park man tried to arrange sexual encounter with 14-year-old
- Rockford woman charged with attacking 2 men with bat after car chase
- 6 people shot in Rockford on Friday, police ask public for tips
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!