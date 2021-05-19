Rockford WWII veteran celebrates 100th birthday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A World War II Army veteran celebrates his 100th birthday.

Bob Babcock’s family and friends hosted a drive-by parade in Rockford Wednesday afternoon. The color guard, local police officers. and VetsRoll members were also there.

Babcock joined the army through Camp Grant in Rockford, before shipping off to France in 1944.

Standing 5’6″ Bob was told he was too short to drive a tank, but proved leaders wrong and went on to become a skilled driver.

Bob says it’s important to believe in yourself and spend time with loved ones.

“My favorite part was just, just living and being able to see my family because I have the best family… My secret to living to 100 years old? Just keep living day after day.,” said Babcock.

Bob was also an honored VetsRoll guest in 2015.