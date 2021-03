ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Kaare Nevdal, a Rockford WWII veteran, passed away over the weekend. He had celebrated his 100th birthday last October.

He was born in Norway on October 9th, 1920, and lived under the Nazi occupation. Nevdal was able to escape to England and enlisted in the Norwegian Air Force.

After the war, he immigrated to Rockford with his wife.

Nevdal became a U.S. citizen in 1954.

