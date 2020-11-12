Rockford yard waste pickup ends December 4th

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The City of Rockford will be ending yard waste collection the week beginning Monday, November 30th and ending Thursday, December 4th.

Yard waste collection will not resume until spring 2021.

According to the City: “Yard waste material must be placed in compostable paper bags or in 32 gallon or smaller refuse cans that have been marked with a large “X” that is plainly visible from the street. Twigs, branches and other types of large brush that cannot fit into either of these containers must be placed in bundles no more than 4 feet long by 2 feet in diameter. Branches and limbs exceeding 4 inches in diameter will not be accepted. Bundles should be tied with string or twine, not wire. Additional restrictions to yard waste collection include tree stumps and roots balls. No bag, can or bundle can weigh more than 50 pounds when loaded. Yard waste cannot be mixed with regular garbage nor placed in plastic bags for pickup.

“Please refrain from disposing of leaves, lawn clippings and other landscaping waste into streets, detention basins, rivers, creeks, drainageways, or ditches. Not only is this a violation of City codes, but it also causes nuisance flooding and downstream pollution.”

