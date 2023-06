ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police say the Rockford YMCA building was burglarized early Sunday morning, and the thief made off with several laptops.

According to Rockford Police, the burglary happened around 1 a.m. at the facility at 200 Y Boulevard.

Photos: Rockford Police Department

Police released surveillance photos of the suspect and are asking that the public contact law enforcement if they recognize the individual pictured above.