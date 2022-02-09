ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — February is Black History Month, and there is a whole list of local events coming up to celebrate.

There will be plenty to do at the YMCA of Rock River Valley. Singer Tina Renee performed at the Y’s Riverfront location in Downtown Rockford on Wednesday night. She said that events like these are important.

“We have to understand, this is what we need to overcome some of the things that we are occurring, it’s not an easy task trying to overcome COVID, inflation things of that nature, we can overcome anything,” Renee said. “I want to see more love out there in these streets. Everybody come together.”

The YMCA will host a freestyle dance performance by Terry Williams next Wednesday, which will start at 6 p.m.