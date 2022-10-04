ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A local non-profit used breakfast to help bring in donors and share its mission with the community on Tuesday.

YMCA of Rock River Valley held its event at The Radisson, 200 S. Bell School Rd. Current and future donors got the chance to learn more about the impact the Y’s programs have in the area.

Youth programming was highlighted on Tuesday, “Y” administrators said that those programs help shape the community.

“It’s cliché, but the youth are our future, right? If we don’t do everything we can to have quality people, who grow up in our communities, our community won’t do very well,” said Michelle Gorham, chief advancement officer for YMCA of Rock River Valley. “But, if we have kids who grow up and have goals and dreams and the means to achieve those, we have a stronger community all around us and that’s what the Y does.”

Tuesday’s breakfast kicked off “Double Your Impact” week. Donations will be matched dollar for dollar, up to $50,000, all week.