ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — YMCA of Rock River Valley members will have free access to Rockford Park District pools this summer.

The YMCA, Rockford Park District and OSF Healthcare held a press conference Wednesday afternoon. The goal of the meeting was to show the return of summer aquatic opportunities. The YMCA also highlighted offering swimming lessons for both kids and adults.

Lessons at Alpine Pool and Sand Park Pool have a free, but drop-in lessons at Harkins Aquatic Center are free thanks to OSF Healthcare.

“We are really fortunate to have an amazing park district in Rockford, and it’s a really special relationship between the Y and the park district,” said Trisha Tousant, COO of the YMCA of Rock River Valley. “You don’t see that kind of collaboration all the time, so we’re really lucky to have a great relationship with them.”

Rockford Park District pools will open for the summer on Saturday, June 11, and all YMCA members will get free access to all of the outdoor pools.