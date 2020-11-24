Rockford YMCA offering daycare and e-learning help

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — E-learning has created a number of challenges for Stateline families. From technical difficulties for students to scheduling conflicts for parents– it’s been a unique school year.

One possible solution aims to keep families plugged in.

“I don’t even know what we’re going to do the next two weeks. To be honest, we’re hoping to find a college kid who can help out on those days but we don’t know it’s rough,” said Chrystelle Andrews.

Many school districts across the Stateline, including RPS 205 and Harlem are going fully remote between the holidays.

“I’m an ER nurse so I work a lot of hours and now we’re getting mandated for overtime too, so it’s just hard to find people,” Andrews added.

Along with being a nurse, Chrystelle Andrews is a mother to three kids. She says going remote will be challenging.

“It’s not fun. I mean because when I’m at work, it’s intense in the ERS right now in the hospitals and then going home I’m trying to switch gears and it’s hard at one point you say ‘I’m doing the best I can and that’s all I can do,'” she added.

Delicia Harris also works full time. While she works from home a few days a week, there will be times when she won’t be able to make sure her daughter is doing her school work for the entire day.

“There are too many things to distract them. Their phones, other electronics, TV–it’s just virtually impossible to think that our students will sit at home and adhere to their school schedules with no distractions,” said Harris.

The Rockford YMCA offers full daycare for both RPS and Harlem students as well as remote learning help for those who may need a little extra boost during this time.

“So students will bring their materials, Chromebook, tablets and other materials and when students are not working on their schoolwork– we’ll do enrichment activities like STEM, arts and crafts, activities, [and] games,” explained Becca Homb, the senior program director for the YMCA.

