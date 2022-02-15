ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A stateline organization now has even more to offer to local kids in need.

The YMCA of Rock River Valley just launched a “Closet Program.” Molina Healthcare sponsors the project. The closet is located inside Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 1829 N Rockton Ave.

Students can pick up personal hygiene items, laundry detergent and feminine hygiene products. Similar items will be available in a box outside the church for needy adults.

“Assisting those who don’t have the necessities, don’t have some of the bare essentials, it’s absolutely critical,” said Matt Wolf, plan president for Molina Health Care of Illinois. “Not everybody has some of these key elements to be able to grow up with, and you know being able to give back, do good for the community across the entire state is something that we’re proud of doing here.”

The Molina Closet is open on weekdays from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. during the school year, and from noon to 6 p.m. during school breaks.