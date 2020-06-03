Rockford Youth Activism plans for third protest

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO)–A protest group is planning on demonstrating against police brutality for a third time in downtown Rockford.
The Rockford Youth Activism organization posted on their Facebook page Wednesday morning just hours after their second protest at Haskell Park, calling on members to partake in another march down East State St. The group says another event page will be uploaded soon.
This is a developing story…
