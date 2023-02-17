ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A group that helps Rockford-area youth overcome mental health challenges is partnering with the County to renovate a home and then gift it to an armed services veteran.

Winnebago County acquired the home on Lakin Terrace in 2015 and is working with Marshmallow’s Hope, a group that works to prevent suicide among teens, veterans, current service members and first responders.

“We are using the home as a metaphor, right? Often times these kids feel like they are broken, the home we are receiving and grateful for is broken but essentially these kids are going to utilize that and put it back together,” said Laura Kane, chief executive director for Marshmallow’s Hope. “And then, at the end, when the house is put back together and beautiful, that’s going to rebuild their own self-esteem and help promote wellness and mental health wellness by gifting the home to a veteran in need.”

Under a program called “Project 4114,” the volunteer group hopes to complete work on the home within one year.