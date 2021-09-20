Rockford Youth Poet Laureate Nominations now open

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – The city of Rockford is looking for a young poet to promote literacy and literature in the community.

Youth Poet Laureate nominations are now open. Nominees must be between a Winnebago County resident, between 13 and 18 years of age. The winner will be in the role for two years.

They will work with Rockford Poet Laureate Christine Swanberg to bring awareness to poetry and the literary arts.

Nominations are due October 15. Nominations can be submitted on the Rockford Public Library website.