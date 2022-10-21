ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The YWCA is holding its annual “Week Without Violence” campaign to advocate for women who have survived domestic and sexual violence.

The YWCA says the goal of the event is to raise awareness of violence against women and girls.

Winnebago County Sheriff’s Deputy Chief Tammie Stanley said one in three girls in the USA is the victim of physical, verbal and emotional abuse.

“[The campaign is meant to] show survivors that they’re not alone. And through the YWCA’s mission of eliminating racism and promoting women, they’ll see that our support is there for them,” she said.

For more than 30 years, the YWCA has set aside a week each October to advocate for victims of gender-based violence.