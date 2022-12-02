ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Underserved communities in Rockford will have a greater chance to claim a job in the information technologies (IT) field thanks to a new program at the YWCA.

Classes have begun for the Tech Lab program, which offers 400 hours of hands-on training for front-end web development skills.

Program leaders say the classes will open doors for people who wish to explore a career in computer technology.

“Minorities, women, and people of color are greatly underrepresented in the IT world. So, this is an opportunity for them to get some free skills and to break into a world where they can actually make sustainable wages for their family and achieve real financial independence,” said YWCA Tech Lab Case Manager Stacey Wright.

The classes also offer instruction on interviews and resume writing.