Rockford Zoning Board approves permit for International Women’s Baseball Center

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – An effort to bring the International Women’s Baseball Center to Rockford has cleared another hurdle.

Rockford Zoning Board members unanimously approved a special use permit for the project. The proposal includes a museum on the north end of Beyer Stadium, and a parking lot. A community center will also benefit area kids.

Not everyone supports the plan. A group called “Friends of Beyer” say the center should instead be built across the street from the stadium. The vote had been delayed for two months as their voices were heard.

The permit will now go to city council for approval.