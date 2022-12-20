ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A proposed abortion clinic in Rockford needs to go through a few steps before it can open its doors.

One includes the proper zoning, which was the issue at a Tuesday night meeting at Rockford City Hall.

Rockford Family Initiative appealed a special use permit given to the clinic on Auburn Street, which is in the middle of a neighborhood. Many pro-choice and pro-life activists showed their support for their respective sides. In the end, zoning board members said that the discussion had nothing to do with whether abortion is right or wrong.

“We need to make sure the zoning gets approved, so people have that right and access to control their body,” said activist Eden Brown.

“Well, I am hoping they don’t grant it, cause quite honestly I am shocked that the day in which we live tolerance and love, and acceptance is the word of the day, that we still murder under color of law one million of our unborn citizens,” countered protestors Bill and Angela Landerholm.

Many members of the Rockford community showed up to the zoning board of appeal meeting, protesting and showing support of the pro-life and pro-choice movements. Zonin board members were discussing a special use permit given to the proposed abortion clinic.

The Rockford Family Initiative, along with Mr. and Mrs. Rylatt, appealed the permit. They felt that the clinic did not qualify as a home-use business, whether it qualified as a medical business and the danger to the peaceful living of surrounding homes.

Zoning board members did not buy the arguments.

“Petitions have showed no factual evidence that the continued legal, non-conforming use of the property will lead to the any other claims of disturbances, decreased property values, traffic, increased threats to the quiet enjoyment and safety of others,” they said.

Members of the public on both sides of the issue were allowed to comment before the board made a decision.

“I also brought with me over 2,000 signatures from the residents from Rockford and region who are also like-minded, who do not want an abortion clinic in this region,” one protestor said.

“Just to show support for the clinic,” an activist countered. “Rockford Family Initiative has had an unhealthy obsession for decades, kind of imposing their will on people, and so we just kind of want to come out and say that’s not happening anymore.”

This decision paves the way for the clinic to open. Dr. Dennis Christensen had said that this would be a pill-only abortion clinic.