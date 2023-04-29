ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Despite the rain, runners laced up their shoes on Saturday to race for a great cause.

The Superhero Center for Autism held their 5K race. Prizes were donated for the winners in each age division.

All of the proceeds from the event, as well as t-shirt sales, will help to keep the center open.

The center benefits children and families with special needs, providing them with a judgment-free zone. Organizers said it is a resource that is important to keep free.

“Our big fundraisers that we have yearly are super important and help us keep our doors open, help us keep state-of-the-art equipment in our center for our kiddos so we can keep everything free at the Superhero Center,” said Kira Carte, event director for the Superhero Center for Autism.

More information on the Superhero Center and how to sign-up can be found above.