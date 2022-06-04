ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Imagine repelling down one of Rockford’s tallest buildings.

That is exactly what a lot of people got the chance to do, including Rockford’s mayor and police chief. It was part of the Girl Scouts of Northern Illinois’ “Summer Safety Fair.” The event also doubled as a fundraiser for the organization.

Those willing to pay up could go up the eight stories to Supply Core’s roof and repel down.

“It’s just great,” said Fiona Cummings, CEO of the Girl Scouts of Northern Illinois. “You can see people having fun doing the repelling, and that totally aligns with our mission, which is ‘courage, confidence, and character,’ and then you can just wander around and see all these families having fun. Some are Girl Scouts, and some are not Girl Scouts who are just from Rockford and enjoying the day.”

There was also a 32-foot rock climbing wall. Girls could learn about bike safety and outdoor survival skills. This was the fourth and final year that the Girl Scouts were doing the repelling, but they said that they will come up with another fun activity for next year’s safety fair.