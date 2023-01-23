ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Groups of volunteers will be visiting locations throughout Rockford over the next 24 hours.

It is an effort to determine the number of people who are experiencing homelessness. The annual “Point-in-Time” count of the homeless take place nationwide at the end of January. It is required by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Along with collecting data for local and national policies, local agencies and volunteers work to help find permanent housing options for the people they meet.

“That’s the whole idea, is to kind of use your data to be able to plan ahead for your community so you can get the services that you need,” said Angie Walker, homeless program coordinator for Rockford Health & Human Services.

Volunteers and local agencies are going to known locations, drop-in centers, emergency rooms, parks and abandoned buildings. The “Point-in-Time” count is designed to create a snapshot of the number of homeless individuals and families in the area.

“This is definitely a group effort,” Walker said. “We are working with the shelters, with the housing providers and then we have volunteers helping with our street count, so it’s a pretty comprehensive count.”

Homelessness does not look the same for everyone. The count includes those who are sheltered and unsheltered.

“We look at anybody who’s sleeping in emergency shelters such as the Rockford Rescue Mission or Remedies,” Walker said. “We look at people who are in transitional housing programs for the homeless, and we also do look at people who are unsheltered or who are fleeing from domestic violence situations who don’t have other home situations to go to.”

Rockford’s Health & Human Services Department, as well as the Northern Illinois Homeless Coalition, use the data collected during the count to see what services they need to plan for ahead of the next grant year of funding from the federal government.

“We can look at it to see if we have more families that need help, more single individuals, if there is an increase in veterans or chronically homeless, so that we can kind of plan for those the demographics that we do need to serve,” Walker said.

For many, the count is less about the numbers and more about finding everyone in the area who needs assistance.

“We’ll kind of talk to them about what’s available, and we’ll just kind of try to make that initial contact with them so that they are willing to work with us, and we can kind of follow up with them tomorrow or whenever, get them enrolled in services, hopefully, and then get them moving toward housing,” Walker said.

The count started at 3 p.m. Monday and will conclude at 3 p.m. Tuesday.