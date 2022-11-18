ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — City of Rockford leaders will be voting to approve the city’s 2023 budget on Monday.

Mayor Tom McNamara said Friday the proposed budget includes more than $3 million for the City’s pension fund, bringing the total to just shy of $30 million.

The City’s legal department would also benefit from additional funding, with $150,000 earmarked for Code Enforcement.

Right now, McNamara says there just aren’t enough resources to go after some of the city’s biggest eyesores.

“We want to bring more of these larger problem property owners to circuit court. We don’t have every option at our disposal, but when we can bring them to circuit court, we’ve had great success,” McNamara said. “You can look at Essex, you can look at Magna, you can look at some of these larger successes and those are some of the projects we really want to get after.”

McNamara said there weren’t any specific properties that he could name Friday as being under the City’s list for enforcement.