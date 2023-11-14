ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in downtown Rockford as the city’s official Christmas tree was lifted into place on Tuesday.

This year’s tree, a Blue Spruce, was a donation from an apartment complex on Sandra Lane, near OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center.

Crews were out early this morning to harvest the tree and slowly transport it, with help from a police escort, to the corner of Main and Elm, where it was lifted into place.

Volunteers will decorate the tree for the downtown “Stroll on State” celebration, which takes place on Saturday, November 25th.

A tree-lighting celebration will take place during the festivities.