ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Work on a Rockford road project is being delayed.

The 20th Street bridge over Bypass-20 will remain closed until further notice, and traffic between Sandy Hollow and Samuelson Road will be affected. Only local traffic will be allowed.

The bridge deck is complete, but I-Dot is waiting on a pedestrian railing, which must be installed before the bridge can be opened to traffic.

It is not clear how long the delay will be.