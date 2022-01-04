Rockford’s 24/7 emergency vet moving to bigger, better facility

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The “Forest City’s” only 24/7 emergency veterinarian clinic is moving to a bigger building.

The Animal Emergency Clinic of Rockford will open its doors at the new location later this week, and staff said that more space was needed to meet demand.

“Last year, we had a lot of Parvo cases, so we were needing a bigger space,” said Dr. Kevin Thrall, Medical Director of Animal Emergency Clinic Rockford. “So now, we got that bigger space.”

The clinic has been operating from its location on Maray Drive for the past 20 years, but they are now moving.

“It’s about three times the size of the old facility. We have two surgery rooms, many more runs, fenced-in walking area, which was real important for us. That way, we have more space in the isolation ward as well,” Thrall said. “Everything is bigger and more of them, so we have 4 tables for our treatments and for exams, so that makes it so we can be doing treatments faster.”

The clinic will be closed for three days in order to make the move to the new location on Spring Creek Road. Pet owners will have to turn to other 24-hour clinics during that time.

“Most close clinic are, unfortunately, are a bit of a drive, so Janesville, Madison, Crystal Lake, Buffalo Grove and Aurora are probably the closest 24 hour ER closest to us,” Thrall said. “We’ve been working on this probably for a year and a half. The building has been going for a year, and it’s been a rollercoaster ride with COVID and everything going on, how to get the building going.”

Thrall said that he, along with his staff of 50, are excited to be able to get pets the best treatment in a timely manner.

“Currently, there’s lots of times when we’re waiting for a table to do the treatments, and now we’ve got two surgery rooms and 4 exam tables to do treatments on to hopefully get people home with their pets faster,” Thrall said.

The plan is to be up and running again by 6 p.m. Friday. Thrall mentioned that pet owners should consult their local vet first if they experience an emergency.