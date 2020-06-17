Rockford’s 30th Juneteenth celebration will be broadcast live

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A celebration that is 3 decades old in Rockford adapts to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Friday marks the 30th Juneteenth celebration in the Forest City. The day that is usually filled with performances and events honoring the end of slavery will now be sent out over the airwaves.

A 2 hour TV special will air on the 19th at 6 p.m. on Comcast Channel 17.

Organizers say that though the events aren’t happening in person, everyone can still make it a special day at home.

“We encourage it all because we encourage the celebrating of freedom on this day and we encourage not just amongst the black community, but every community coming together and uniting as one because we all can agree that the end of slavery was a fantastic thing for our country,” explained Gina Meeks.

