Rockford’s 4th of July event schedule released

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford’s 4th of July event schedule has been released.

Main roads in and around downtown will begin to shut down at 3:30 p.m. for the parade. Several hundred motorcycles will lead off the parade route at 4:40 p.m. with the main parade beginning at 5:00 p.m.

The parade route will form on 7th Street and 6th, 5th, and 4th Avenues. The route will proceed north on 7th Street to State Street and West on State Street, crossing bridge and continuing down State until Church Street.

At 4:00 p.m., The Davis Park Box Office opens for families to purchase tickets for live entertainment. Live music and live children’s entertainment begins at 6:00 p.m. The Children’s area will feature Wonder Woman, Captain America, Face Painters, Glitter Tattoo Artists and Kids Yard Games.

At 9:30 p.m., the synchronized patriotic Firework Spectacle in the Sky show will begin. Officials say they will be showing off new styles of Fireworks that have never been seen anywhere else in the Midwest.

Portapotty locations will be spread throughout downtown area. Handicap Parking is available in the parking lot adjacent to the north side of the Embassy Suites.

See the full schedule here. For more details, click here.