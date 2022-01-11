Rockford’s 911 centers implement post-call surveys

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The City of Rockford and Winnebago County are trying to make 911 service better, and they asked for the communities help.

A new citizen satisfaction survey will be put into place later this month. Some people who call 911 will get a text message, either hours or days after their call for service. It will ask the caller to fill out a survey about their experience.

The Rockford 911 Center said that this will give them real-time feedback into how they can improve. The texts will go out to callers at both the Rockford and Winnebago County 911 Centers.