Rockford’s Aldeen Golf Club ranked as one of Top 50 in U.S.

Posted: / Updated:
Aldeen Golf Club A Great Value

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Aldeen Golf Club has been ranked in a list of the Top 50 golf courses in the United States.

According to GolfAdvisor, Aldeen ranks #38.

Golf Advisor says it received 153,000 golf course reviews narrowed down its selections based on courses which had received at least 10 reviews. Over 3,000 courses met the criteria to be considered.

