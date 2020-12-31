Rockford’s alley garbage collection route delayed due to weather

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO)–The City of Rockford announced that Thursday’s alley garbage collection route will be delayed due to the snow storm earlier this week.
Officials say Rock River Disposal will attempt to circle back later today to pick garbage up, as well as on Saturday, January 2–but you must move the garbage on the street side.
They also give a reminder that residents can download the WasteConnect App to stay on top of service schedules and alerts.
If you have any more questions, you can also call the Rock River Disposal’s customer service number at (815) 965-2489.
