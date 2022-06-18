ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — It was a hot week in the stateline with temperatures in the high 90s, and many people went to the pool to cool off. Two more community pools opened for the season on Saturday.

Alpine Pool, 4310 Newburg Rd., and Hawkins Aquatic Center, 910 Acorn St., are now open. Alpine is open from 1-6 p.m. Admission is $9, but YMCA members can get in for free. Harkins is open daily from 12-5 p.m. and admission is free.

One resident is happy that there are more choices to swim.

“It’s been really great, we have had a lot of fun, cheering and just smiles and laughter though it all,” said Emily Calgaro, facility manager of Alpine Pool. “It’s been a really good vibe here with just how beautiful the weather is, and also everyone is just very excited to get summer rolling.”

Alpine held an opening day event on Saturday with a DJ, bounce house and other water games. Harkins is holding their opening day event on July 1 from 12-2 p.m.