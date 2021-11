ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — It may not feel like it just yet, but the Rockford Park District is gearing up for winter, and season passes for Snow Park at Alpine Hills, 4402 Larson Ave, are on sale.

Buying one before the new year will save residents $15. The five-acre park off Alpine Road is expected to open for the season in late December, but it all depends on the weather.

There is on-site snow making equipment to keep the snowboarding and tubing hills covered in fresh powder.