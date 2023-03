ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Alvarez Mexican Restaurant announced its closure after 28 years in business.

Alvarez, located at 1600 S Bell School Road, behind the CherryVale Mall, closed permanently on March 25th.

“After long consideration, we have decided to focus on other endeavors,” the owners wrote on Facebook. “We thank all of our amigos for the years you have supported us, and we hope to see you all again in the future.”

The building will still be open on Saturday nights for dances.