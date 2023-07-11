ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Amazon’s Prime Day sale kicked off on Tuesday, and hundreds of workers at Rockford’s Amazon Air Hub will have a busy week.

The two-day event has evolved into the biggest shopping days of the summer.

The Rockford Amazon Air Hub employs 1,200 people, working with 8 inbound and 8 outbound planes every day.

A new sorter, installed this year, has helped to speed up the process.

“We are able to sort up to 300,000 shipments at the site. And that’s not including the stock freight, or pure freight that arrives, that we just move from truck to plane, or plane to truck,” explained general manager Michael Berg. “We feel really good about how we’ve positioned this site to service customers, service our local community, employ a lot of people here in the Rockford area, and deliver on our customer promise.”

Amazon has helped the Chicago Rockford International Airport climb in the nation’s cargo airport rankings. The latest Federal Aviation Administration numbers put RFD at number 13 in the country. During that time, 3.4 billion pounds of cargo moved through the airport.