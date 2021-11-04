Rockford’s AMC Showplace 16 will not admit unsupervised teens after 6 p.m. on weekends

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — AMC Rockford Showplace 16 has issued a new rule prohibiting teens under 16 from attending a movie without a guardian after 6 p.m. on the weekends.

The rule, which went into effect this week, applies on Friday and Saturdays, restricts admittance of teens 16-and-under unless accompanied by an adult over the age of 21.

In October, a large fight erupted in the lobby of the theater. Police were called to the theater after it was reported that someone had a gun, but later said it was a false report.

Officers cleared the theater to ensure there were no shooting or fight victims, and assisted in clearing out some of the juveniles from the premises.

In April of 2011, two people, a 19-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl, were shot outside the theater. In 2007, a gun was fired in the parking lot after unruly patrons were ejected from an auditorium.

Nationwide, AMC struggled during the COVID-19 lockdowns, shutting down in March, according to Variety. The theater chain, which operates Showplace 16 in Rockford and Showplace 14 in Machesney Park, finished off 2019 with a $149 million loss.