Rockford’s ‘Anything That Floats’ race organizers donate $9K to keep Forest City Queen, Ski Broncs operating

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Organizers of Rockford’s summertime Anything That Floats race gave $3K each to the Forest City Queen, Ski Broncs, and the 4th of July Committee on Wednesday.

The money was raised during the 2019 raft race, which is held each year on the Rock River.

The Rockford Park District says the funds will allow the Forest City Queen riverboat to operate in 2020.

“It’s wonderful to see that the community comes out and supports us every year,” said Chris Manuel, CEO of Prairie Street Brewing Co. “We had over 10,000 people line the banks of the Rock River, cheering people on, helping to raise money for three great charities this year.”

The Anything That Floats race is accepting boater registrations now for this year’s race.

