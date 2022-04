ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Some at-risk youth in Rockford are preparing for their first day on the job.

Five people started with Rockford’s “Workforce Development Initiative” with LT Construction. They were given new steel-toe boots, work belts and tools. They will start pouring concrete sidewalks around the city on Tuesday.

The goal of the program is to give young adults mentoring and training that can lead to union jobs in the construction trades.