ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A busy Rockford road will shut down this work so crews can make some repairs.

Auburn Street will be closed between Harlem Boulevard and Route 251 starting on Monday. Union Pacific will be performing maintenance on train tracks in the area.

Work is expected to last four days. Traffic control and detours will be in place.

The same stretch of road was closed last month due to a natural gas leak, which came from a railroad embankment, according to Nicor.

It is unclear if next week’s maintenance is related.