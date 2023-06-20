ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The City of Rockford is inching closer to a decision on what to do with the former Barber Colman Complex.

It was discussed further at Tuesday night’s city council meeting. Aldermen were presented with the plans for the redevelopment, which is called “Colman Yards.”

It received unanimous approval from a city council committee.

“I think that tonight is one of the most important and historic votes in our city’s history,” said 5th Ward Alderwoman Gabrielle Torina.

The complex on Rockford’s South Side is getting attention after 22 years of neglect.

“It’s horrible to look at that building because it reminds me that I’m a forgotten citizen and that I live amongst forgotten residents,” Torina said. “You have other sides of town business. There’s no other place that has a building that looks like that in a main corridor.”

Rockford aldermen heard from J. Jeffers & Company Tuesday evening. It laid out its $420 million redevelopment plan for the complex.

“I think the city has done such an excellent job of bringing forth such a fiscally responsible plan that the council couldn’t even say no to it. It’s going to cost us more to demolish the building than this development,” Torina said. “You have a developer that has come and shown our city such integrity. They’ve talked to stakeholders, they’ve talked to residents.”

It begins with Phase 1A, which would start this summer and would take nearly two years to complete. Phase 2 would begin 12 months later.

The project would bring nearly 1,000 residential units and 130,000 square feet of commercial space to the area. Brian Loftin, vice president of J. Jeffers, said that most importantly, the “Colman Yards” plan will brighten up a key piece of the city.

“We’re so excited to be able to bring that part of the riverfront back to life and to connect the bike path from the south of Rockford up and through campus, and then be able to connect onto the North Side and on,” Loftin said.

The plan still needs approval from the full city council. That vote was laid over Tuesday evening.

A vote could come during the board’s next meeting.