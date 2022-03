ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The company hoping to give new life to Rockford’s former Barber Colman complex got more time to put its plans together.

City council member approved an extension to J. Jeffers & Co. on Monday evening to complete due diligence on the purchase agreement. It was set to expire April 6 but is now pushed to December 1.

City officials said that development negotiations have begun. The project is expected to be completed in phases over the course of 7 to 10 years.