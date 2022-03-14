ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The old Barber Colman building in Rockford will soon be renovated, but the company buying it is asking for a little more time.

The Finance and Personnel Committee agreed to give J. Jeffers & Co. an extra eight months on their purchasing agreement. The agreement was set to send on April 6, but they asked to push it back to December 1.

The campus is expected to be transformed into a residential and commercial space, creating a walkable community in Southwest Rockford.

Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara said that, even with this little hiccup, the project is moving forward.

“So, we’re excited about it, everything’s been moving just wonderfully, they’ve spent a tremendous amount of time and money to get us where we’re at and I think one that, that just to credit Alderwoman Torina and City staff, is we’ve asked for more input from community, and what’s really great about J. Jeffers is they want more input,” McNamara said. “So, it’s been a great, two-way relationship thus far.”

The entire project is going to take some time, as the developer said the project will be completed in phases and could take between seven to 10 years to be fully realized.