Rockford’s biggest entertainment venues in need of $2M emergency aid

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Area Venues and Entertainment Authority (RAVE) is requesting emergency funding from the city to keep some of the city’s biggest venues afloat in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

RAVE is requesting access to a line of credit of up to $2 million from the City.

RAVE operates the BMO Harris Bank Center and the Coronado Performing Arts Center.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, 40 scheduled events have been cancelled at the two venues.

RAVE Board Chairman Craig Thomas say that they’ve taken steps to eliminate more than $480,000 in fixed costs, including furloughing 24-full time employees and pulling the ice used for IceHogs games out of the BMO to reduce maintenance costs.

But they still need some financial support.

“It’s to pay the bills we need to pay, in order to maintain the minimum level of operations we have at this point in time,” he said.

The request will now move to Rockford City Council for a vote.

